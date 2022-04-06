David L. Hill, M.D., FAAP

David L. Hill
David Hill, M.D., has been practicing pediatrics in the outpatient and inpatient settings since 1998. He serves as adjunct assistant professor of pediatrics at both the UNC School of Medicine and the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Hill has been a professional journalist since high school and is the author/co-author/editor of three books for the American Academy of Pediatrics, including the best-selling Caring for Your Baby and Young Child: Birth to Age 5. He has served in a variety of leadership roles in the North Carolina Pediatric Society and American Academy of Pediatrics, most recently on the AAP Council Management Committee. Dr. Hill has a long career in broadcasting as well, currently co-hosting the AAP's flagship podcast, Pediatrics on Call.