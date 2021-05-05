Dave Quinn

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have named their baby boy X Æ A-12.
Advertisement
Stars Join Virtual Storytime Program for New #ReadTogetherBeTogether Family Reading Movement
Article
Misty Copeland, Danica McKellar, Tiffani Thiessen, Brady Smith, and B. J. Novak will be among the bestselling and award-winning authors and illustrators participating in the daily virtual storytimes.
Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Knew Gender Identity 'for 9 Years' Before Coming Out
Article
"As parents, we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. And she's walking us on the journey," Dwyane Wade said.
Paula Faris Reveals Why She Brought 12-Year-Old Daughter into Bathroom During Third Miscarriage
Article
Paula Faris told her daughter, 12, that miscarriage "is normal" and "happens to so many women"
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! Bravo Announces Newest Housewives Franchise at BravoCon
Article
Andy Cohen spilled the beans on Saturday at BravoCon.
From "When You Wish Upon a Star" to "Let It Go," watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon take fans through decades of Disney classics.