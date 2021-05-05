Dave Quinn
Elon Musk Shares First Photos of New Son with Grimes
Elon Musk and singer Grimes have named their baby boy X Æ A-12.
Stars Join Virtual Storytime Program for New #ReadTogetherBeTogether Family Reading Movement
Misty Copeland, Danica McKellar, Tiffani Thiessen, Brady Smith, and B. J. Novak will be among the bestselling and award-winning authors and illustrators participating in the daily virtual storytimes.
Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Knew Gender Identity 'for 9 Years' Before Coming Out
"As parents, we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. And she's walking us on the journey," Dwyane Wade said.
Paula Faris Reveals Why She Brought 12-Year-Old Daughter into Bathroom During Third Miscarriage
Paula Faris told her daughter, 12, that miscarriage "is normal" and "happens to so many women"
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! Bravo Announces Newest Housewives Franchise at BravoCon
Andy Cohen spilled the beans on Saturday at BravoCon.
Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform Epic 'History of Disney Songs' Medley
From "When You Wish Upon a Star" to "Let It Go," watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon take fans through decades of Disney classics.
I Smell... a Sequel! Hocus Pocus Follow-Up in the Works for Disney+
Fans are hopeful news of the sequel to the 1993 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy-led film won't turn out to be just a bunch of hocus pocus.
Disney Dream Job! This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch 30 Disney+ Movies in 30 Days
Disney+ will launch on November 12.
Disney+: Here's Every Movie and Show Coming to Disney's New Streaming Platform
Disney+ launches on November 12.
Japan Airlines Introduces Seat Map That Shows Passengers Where Babies Are Sitting
The feature is the first of its kind to be offered by airlines.
Jeff Lewis' Daughter, 2, Expelled from Preschool After He Criticized It on the Radio
"I feel terrible about what happened," Jeff Lewis said on Tuesday.
