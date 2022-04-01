Dave Keane

As a young boy, Dave Keane kept a wooden box under his bed filled with objects he collected from around his neighborhood. He used this memory for his latest picture book, The Treasure Box, a story celebrating the time his three kids shared with their grandparents. He has written many books for children, including Who Wants a Tortoise?Sloppy Joe, Bobby Bramble Loses His Brain, and the Joe Sherlock, Kid Detective series. Dave lives in Northern California and has served as a copywriter and Creative Director for many advertising agencies and tech companies in Silicon Valley. He continues to collect interesting things while on walks with his wife Christine.
My Dad's Diagnosis Highlighted the Importance of the Grandparent-Kid Connection
The loss of his father taught one dad the importance of making memories while you still can—a lesson he passed along to his own son.
