As a young boy, Dave Keane kept a wooden box under his bed filled with objects he collected from around his neighborhood. He used this memory for his latest picture book, The Treasure Box, a story celebrating the time his three kids shared with their grandparents. He has written many books for children, including Who Wants a Tortoise?, Sloppy Joe, Bobby Bramble Loses His Brain, and the Joe Sherlock, Kid Detective series. Dave lives in Northern California and has served as a copywriter and Creative Director for many advertising agencies and tech companies in Silicon Valley. He continues to collect interesting things while on walks with his wife Christine.