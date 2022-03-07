Dasia Bandy
How to Help Teens Guide Their Friends in Need of Mental Health Resources
Article
With no school, no in-person socializing, and no vacations, teenagers' mental health is being affected. In this week's Teen Talk column, an 18-year-old shares how she is often the confidant for her friends going through a mental health crisis and how parents can offer teens creative solutions so they can better help their friends.
Teens Are Facing a Social Confidence Crisis Post-Pandemic, Here's What Parents Need to Know
Article
After more than a year of virtual learning, teenagers are expressing an array of anxiety around socializing with their peers in-person. A teen shares what this social anxiety looks like and experts weigh in on how parents can help prepare their kids to face the world.
Why Styling My Hair Is Important to Me as a Black Teen
Article
The way teens style their hair is often a form of self-expression and should be celebrated. A Black teen shares why her hair is important to her and the importance of the CROWN Act.
6 Things About Remote Learning Teens Actually Loved (and Should Be Here to Stay)
Article
As teachers and schools in the U.S. prepare for the 2021 school year back in classrooms, a teen shares thoughts on how we can take what we learned over the last two years to improve the education system.
The Pandemic Was Hard on Teens, But My Sibling Relationship Helped Me Through It
Article
In this week's Teen Talk column, a college freshman who lived at home for an extra year through remote learning shares the silver lining of lockdown: how she unexpectedly built a deeper connection with her siblings.
Your Teens Might Need a Mental Health Break Just as Much as You Do
Article
From recent personal experience, a teenager shares the importance of taking a break to disconnect from the media and activism in this week's Teen Talk column.
Teens Are Planning Virtual Proms to Get Through the End of Senior Year Social Distancing
Article
This year has been tough on high school seniors, who have had graduations, proms, and several other special events canceled in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a senior shares her school's creative solution for recreating those once-in-a-lifetime moments.
