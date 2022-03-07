Dasia Bandy

With no school, no in-person socializing, and no vacations, teenagers' mental health is being affected. In this week's Teen Talk column, an 18-year-old shares how she is often the confidant for her friends going through a mental health crisis and how parents can offer teens creative solutions so they can better help their friends.
After more than a year of virtual learning, teenagers are expressing an array of anxiety around socializing with their peers in-person. A teen shares what this social anxiety looks like and experts weigh in on how parents can help prepare their kids to face the world.
The way teens style their hair is often a form of self-expression and should be celebrated. A Black teen shares why her hair is important to her and the importance of the CROWN Act.
As teachers and schools in the U.S. prepare for the 2021 school year back in classrooms, a teen shares thoughts on how we can take what we learned over the last two years to improve the education system.
In this week's Teen Talk column, a college freshman who lived at home for an extra year through remote learning shares the silver lining of lockdown: how she unexpectedly built a deeper connection with her siblings.
From recent personal experience, a teenager shares the importance of taking a break to disconnect from the media and activism in this week's Teen Talk column.
This year has been tough on high school seniors, who have had graduations, proms, and several other special events canceled in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a senior shares her school's creative solution for recreating those once-in-a-lifetime moments.
