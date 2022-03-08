Darshak Sanghavi, M.D.
When Your Child Just Can't Go
Article
There is a way to break the painful cycle of your kid's constipation. Keep reading.
Advertisement
How Much Do You Know About Kids' Health?
Article
It goes without saying that children don't come with an instruction manual -- so we learn along the way from our extended family, friends, pediatricians, and other experts. (That goes for me too, and I'm a pediatric cardiologist.) How accurate is the info you've gotten so far? Test your kids'-health IQ with this quiz. Then check the correct responses at the end and get your score. Good luck!
How Do You Know If Your Baby Has a Heart Defect?
Article
The signs and symptoms of heart problems in babies.
Could Your Child Have a UTI?
Article
Urinary tract infections can be serious because they're easy to miss, especially in young kids. A pediatrician who's treated his fair share explains exactly what parents should look for.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com