Daphne de Marneffe, Ph.D
Do You Love Your Kids More Than Your Partner?
Video
They shower you with kisses, hand squeezes, and drawings. No wonder your children can feel easier to adore. Here are helpful ways to handle those common, hard-to-admit feelings.
How to Convince Your Partner to Do Something You Need Them to Do
Article
So you want to scale back on eating meat or stick to a new budget? It doesn’t have to rock your relationship. Here are expert tips to nicely find a way to reach common ground with your partner.
Society Shames Men For Earning Less: Here's How Not to Let It Affect Your Relationship
Article
We all want to be successful, yet earning more than your partner can still stir up mixed emotions. Here’s how to make sure both of you feel valued.
This Is How to Speak to Your Spouse to Strengthen Your Marriage
Video
Unconditional love doesn’t mean you get to say whatever you’re thinking. Treat each other just as considerately as you would a friend.
5 Ways to Help Your Partner Understand How You're Feeling
Article
You want your significant other to understand how you’re feeling, but they seem to be allergic to your frustration. Here’s how to share emotions in a productive way.
How to Deal With Your Partner's Annoying Habits
Article
The toilet seat that’s up. The empty milk carton in the fridge. The socks under the bed. Sigh. But you do things that annoy your partner, too—and small changes could make a big difference for both of you.
You're Married With Kids & Have a Crush? Here's What to Do
Article
Sure, it feels good when that cute parent at drop-off smiles at you. But if you're fixing your hair before you get out of the car, it’s time to come clean.
How to Fight Fair as a Couple
Article
Just like a toddler’s tantrums, arguments with your partner can be caused by feelings lurking beneath the surface. It’s good to get them out—then take steps to repair and reconnect.
5 Ways to Improve Communication in Your Relationship
Article
Whether it’s more help getting the kids out the door or time to go to the gym, you should tell your partner what will make you happier and less stressed.
Advice from a Marriage Counselor for Working Parents
Article
When you've been apart since morning, reconnecting again is key to feeling happy with your relationship. Here are four lessons when it comes to the signals you should be sending your spouse after a long day of work.
4 Ways to Safeguard Your Relationship Through a Move
Article
Figuring out what to spend, where to live, and what matters most about your future home is fraught with emotion. Here’s how you can manage the roller-coaster ride together.
Why It’s Okay to Be Needy in a Relationship With Your Significant Other
Article
Just because you have children who demand constant attention doesn’t mean that you and your partner don’t deserve TLC too.
