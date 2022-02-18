Danielle Marie Holland

Danielle Marie Holland (she/they) is an essayist, freelance writer, and host of Sorry To Podcast This, a podcast collective focused on amplifying the stories and voices of those dedicated to justice and collective liberation.
Meet the TikTok Drag Queen Making Math Fabulous
Article
Kyne discusses queer representation in STEM and how she is making math fun and interesting for everyone.
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com