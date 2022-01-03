Danielle Broadway

Missing Black, Latinx, and Indigenous children and adults seldom make headlines or get search efforts the way white victims do. Their parents are asking for their children to get the same attention as Gabby Petito.
Advertisement
The nostalgic reimagining of the coming-of-age dramedy "The Wonder Years" takes viewers to the Civil Rights Movement era South, showing the meaningful experiences of Black preteen Dean and his family.
What Michael K. Williams' Role in 'Lovecraft Country' Taught Us About the Complexity of Black Fatherhood
Article
The actor died at 54 but left behind a thoughtful portrayal of how trauma affects Black fatherhood through his role as Montrose Freeman in Misha Green's "Lovecraft Country."
Syesha Mercado and partner Tyron Deener lost custody of both their children based on claims of neglect. The public case has shined light on the historic racism of child protective services and tells a larger story about the criminalization of Black families, particularly Black mothers.
The key is and will continue to be for foster parents to listen, learn, and practice empathy for kids in the LGBTQ+ community.
In order to end the racial disparities that exist in our health care system, we need to teach children about our country's history with medical apartheid. It can start in science class.