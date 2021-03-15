Claudia Harmata
Woman Who Went Viral for Using Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Has Surgery to Remove the Adhesive
Prior to the procedure, Tessica Brown was unable to take down her ponytail for a month.
Elon Musk and Grimes Share Adorable New Photos of Their 9-Month-Old Son X AE A-Xii
Grimes recently gave her son a haircut "inspired" by one of her favorite TV shows.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis to Star in Sex and the City Revival for HBO Max
And Just Like That will be a "new chapter of the groundbreaking" series Sex and the City.
Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Adorably Blame the 'Spaghetti Fairy' for Noodle Mess
"That's my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis," Dwayne Johnson joked
Ryan Kaji, 9, Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 with $29.5 Million
This is the third year in a row that Ryan Kaji has topped the list.
Pink's Daughter Willow, 9, Steals the Show with Singing Voice on The Disney Holiday Singalong
The adorable 9-year-old joined her mother to perform some holiday classics.
Chrissy Teigen Recalls 'Stress' and 'Shame' Over Having Trouble Breastfeeding: 'Normalize Formula'
"I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama," Chrissy Teigen said.
FDA Authorizes a Rapid, At-Home COVID Test with Same-Day Results
You must get a prescription for the at-home test, which gives results back in about 30 minutes.
Dr. Jill Biden Will Continue to Teach When She Becomes First Lady: 'It's Important'
"I want people to value teachers and know their contributions," she said earlier this year.
Trader Joe's Recalls 4,450 Lbs. of Frozen Fish from Stores Across the Country
The product was labeled gluten-free but contains undeclared wheat allergens.
American Idol Alum Casey Goode's Newborn Son Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Please Send Good Energy'
"Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover," said Casey Goode, best known as Quigley on Instagram.
1-Year-Old Georgia Boy Reunited with His Mom After Being Abducted from His Stroller at Gunpoint
"It was just a nightmare for five hours until finally, we got the news that they had found him," the young boy's aunt said.
Oklahoma Boy, 9, in Foster Care Receives Over 5,000 Adoption Submissions After Pleading for a Family
"I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad," Jordan said in a July interview.
13-Year-Old California Boy Suddenly Dies After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms
His family says a COVID-19 test came back negative, but that a coroner is performing more tests to determine if their son's death was caused by the virus.
Arizona Teacher Dies of COVID-19 After Sharing Classroom with Colleagues Who Also Tested Positive
Meanwhile, Education Secretary Betsy Devos said on Sunday that it should be "the rule" for students to return to schools in the fall.
Lisa Marie Presley 'Heartbroken' After Death of 27-Year-Old Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.
Colin Kaepernick Gets Docuseries, Partnership with Disney to 'Elevate Black and Brown' Voices
“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney," the former NFL player tweeted on Monday.
Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Become a Disney Shareholder
Gianna Floyd thanked Barbra Streisand in a post on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen Gets Her 'Boobies Pulled' Out — and Daughter Luna Writes a Hilarious Post-Op Card
Chrissy Teigen shared the adorable homemade cards her 4-year-old daughter Luna made.
NICU Nurse Cares for Premature Baby More Than 30 Years After Treating His Dad at Same Hospital
"It's been a very nice surprise," NICU nurse Lissa McGowan said of being reunited with the family.
26-Year-Old Dies Giving Birth During Peak of COVID-19 — Family Says It Was 'Preventable'
Days before her death, Amber Rose Isaac tweeted about "dealing with incompetent doctors."
6-Year-Old Boy Sets Up a Joke Stand to Make His Neighbors Laugh During Coronavirus Pandemic
"There's a lot of stress in the world, and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces," the young boy said.
North Carolina Pug Believed to Be First Dog in U.S. to Test Positive for the Coronavirus
The pug experienced a mild case of the virus and reportedly recovered within a few days.
Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The tiger was infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus," according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's 'Mostly Drinking' While Social Distancing with Blake Lively and Daughters
The actor also helped his daughters make "dresses out of tissue paper" to pass the time.
