Claire Lerner

Ways to teach a child to play without Mommy's interaction.
How to handle a child who hates to ride in his car seat.
How to help your child during this difficult switch.
One moms asks our child development specialist about sharing toys and belongings among siblings.
One mom asks for expert advice on why her baby is not yet rolling over.
One mom asks for expert advice on how to deal with her toddler's temper tantrums and behavior problems.
Expert advice for one mom who is torn about whether or not to reward her 3-year-old for good behavior.
Expert advice for one mom whose 2-year-old often wakes in the night when mom attends to a newborn sibling.
If your child doesn't stand up for himself, here's help for teaching him how.
Whether or not to step in if your younger child can't keep up with your older child's play activities.
If your baby doesn't seem engaged in a parent-baby class, is it worth going?
Expert advice on how you can change your baby's clothes without making him cry.
What to do when your child isn't talking, and your family thinks he should be.
Shy, exuberant, intense, or laid-back—what kind of child do you have, and where did these traits come from? By figuring out your child's temperament, you can better understand what he's all about.
One mom wonders when she can start using logic with her preschooler.
What -- and how much -- to let your child watch.
When your child mumbles and babbles in bed, consider this important learning time.
When to worry if your child won't sit still.
Our child development expert handles a mom's concerns about her toddler's new fear of the dark.
