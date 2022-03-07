Claire Lerner
Encouraging Independent Play
Article
Ways to teach a child to play without Mommy's interaction.
"My 1-Year-Old Hates Being in His Car Seat"
Article
How to handle a child who hates to ride in his car seat.
Bottle-to-Cup Transitions
Article
How to help your child during this difficult switch.
When Toddlers Won't Share with Siblings
Article
One moms asks our child development specialist about sharing toys and belongings among siblings.
"My Baby Isn't Rolling Over Yet"
Article
One mom asks for expert advice on why her baby is not yet rolling over.
Dealing with Violent Temper Tantrums
Article
One mom asks for expert advice on how to deal with her toddler's temper tantrums and behavior problems.
When to Reward Good Behavior
Article
Expert advice for one mom who is torn about whether or not to reward her 3-year-old for good behavior.
"Will My 2-Year-Old Sleep Through the Night?"
Article
Expert advice for one mom whose 2-year-old often wakes in the night when mom attends to a newborn sibling.
Coaching Assertiveness in Kids
Article
If your child doesn't stand up for himself, here's help for teaching him how.
Should Moms Interfere with Sibling Play?
Article
Whether or not to step in if your younger child can't keep up with your older child's play activities.
When Baby's Scared of Music Class
Article
If your baby doesn't seem engaged in a parent-baby class, is it worth going?
When Changing Clothes Makes Him Cry
Article
Expert advice on how you can change your baby's clothes without making him cry.
Late Talkers: When Is It a Problem?
Article
What to do when your child isn't talking, and your family thinks he should be.
Understanding Your Child's Personality
Article
Shy, exuberant, intense, or laid-back—what kind of child do you have, and where did these traits come from? By figuring out your child's temperament, you can better understand what he's all about.
When Can You Reason with Toddlers?
Article
One mom wonders when she can start using logic with her preschooler.
"My 1-Year-Old Loves TV!"
Article
What -- and how much -- to let your child watch.
The Importance of Self-Talk During Naptime
Article
When your child mumbles and babbles in bed, consider this important learning time.
Overactive Child or ADHD?
Article
When to worry if your child won't sit still.
Nighttime Fears: Why? What to Do?
Article
Our child development expert handles a mom's concerns about her toddler's new fear of the dark.
Is Bedtime Blanket Sucking Okay?
Article
