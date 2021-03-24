Claire Gillespie

Social Media Users Share ‘Emergency SOS’ Feature on iPhones in Light of Sarah Everard’s Disappearance
Article
Luckily, there's a similar trick for Android phones, too.
Advertisement
Nose and throat swabs are standard in the US, but the new swab test might be more accurate, according to some experts.
President Biden Issues Mask Mandates for Federal Property and Interstate Travel—Here’s What That Means for You
Article
"Wearing masks isn't a partisan issue—it's a patriotic act that can save countless lives."
Double the mask, double the protection? Not necessarily.
How long does a case of coronavirus last? Find out the COVID-19 symptoms to expect day by day if you contract the virus, according to experts.
This Woman Ended Up With an Abscess on Her Butt Thanks to Her Too-Tight Thong—But What Is That, Exactly?
Article
Her story will make you rethink your underwear choices.