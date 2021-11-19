Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu is the Evening News Editor for InStyle.com and knows the meaning of Mariah Carey.

Meghan Markle Shared a New Photo of Archie
He's got a lot in common with his pops.
Meghan Markle Urged Congress to Pass Paid Parental Leave Policies With a Powerful Open Letter
"The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."
The Sussexes and Cambridges Zoom While Kate Middleton Cooks Dinner
Put those rumors of tension to rest, OK?
Reese Witherspoon Had a Double-Twinning Moment With Her Kids
Mommy-and-me, but make it three.
Queen Elizabeth Keeps the Sweetest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Photo With Her Family Snapshots
It was never officially released to the public.
Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”
She appeared on Oprah and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ show.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared a Brand-New Photo of Prince Louis for His Birthday
He turns 3 tomorrow.
Buckingham Palace Released Never-Before-Seen Photos of George, Charlotte, and Louis
The royals are remembering Prince Philip before his funeral this Sunday.
Britney Spears Is Reportedly Considering an Oprah Interview
The news comes after the "New York Times" documentary "Framing Britney Spears."
10 Surprising Pandemic-Safe Ways Parents Can Make Extra Money From Home
Looking for a side hustle that you can do between your day job and Zoom school sessions? Look no further.
What's Going On With GameStop Stock, in Terms Simple Enough for A Kid to Understand
There's chaos on Wall Street, all thanks to Reddit. But what really happened with GameStop stock? Here's how to explain it to your kid.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's '4 Weeks Sober'
Insert prayer-hands emoji.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcomed Their First Child
Imagine the cheekbones.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have Welcomed Their First Child
The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Video of Archie for His First Birthday
He is getting so big!
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child With Zayn Malik
The couple has been together since 2015.
Actress Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child!
It's her first child with husband Zandy Reich.
Tom Hanks Sent His Beloved Typewriter to a Kid Getting Bullied for His Name
His name is Corona.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Welcome Baby No. 2
They had their first child together last year.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus
They were in Australia working on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley movie.
Katy Perry Is Pregnant
Congratulations are in order.
Alex Rodriguez's First TikTok Video Is Peak Dad
Looks like the video platform has a new star.
