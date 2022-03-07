Christopher Dale
Pregnancy Symptoms in Men Are Real—and They Have a Name
Couvade syndrome, also thought of as "sympathy pain" in men during pregnancy, has a wide range of possible symptoms, some of which—like mine—can be severe.
I Was an Only Child by Circumstance, My Son Is an Only Child by Choice
When my wife and I decided to make our first child our last, many asked us why. Here's what I tell them and what we learned when planning our (little) family.
Yes, I Really Am Considering Leaving the Country to Keep My Son Safe
The racially-motivated mass shooting in El Paso made me question if our unstable country is a safe place to raise my three-year-old bi-racial son. And I can't be the only one.
5 Things to Consider Before Your Kid Does Growth Hormone Therapy
Since my 3-year-old son is shorter than 99 percent of boys his age, the doctor recommended growth hormones. Here's what I discovered about the therapy.
How Miscarriage Affects Men, One Husband's Story
Going through the emotional loss of a miscarriage and joy of conceiving a rainbow baby is a roller coaster ride of a journey not just for women, but men too.
The Heavy Baggage of a Baby-Free Vacation
One dad reflects on navigating internal guilt and external judgment before a couples-only holiday without their 1-year-old son.
Parents: Stop Intimidating Parents-to-Be
Expecting moms and dads are nervous enough without self-important hyperbole. Why the exaggeration over procreation?
