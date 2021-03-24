Christine Michel Carter
What Should Parents Do With Dr. Seuss?
Video
Six outdated Dr. Seuss books are going out of print due to their offensive imagery. Should parents toss or keep them? Here's what experts say.
How to Celebrate Black History Month With Kids
Article
Black History Month begins February 1. This is why it's important for kids to know what it's all about, plus tips from educators on celebrating as a family, from fun activities to volunteer opportunities.
Why We Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: How to Explain the Holiday to Kids
Video
It is important to celebrate the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and find ways to apply his teachings into our everyday lives and the lives of our children. Learn about this special holiday in January with our guide to MLK Day.
The Empowering Way Black Moms Are Celebrating Their Daughters' First Periods
Article
Black girls tend to menstruate earlier than girls of other races—and parents are stepping up to welcome them into womanhood with educational (and fun!) "first moon parties."
The White Parent's Guide to Raising Anti-Racist Kids
Video
How you engage your children in talks around race can make all the difference in their inclusiveness of others. These are the best ways white parents can lead impactful and meaningful conversations with their kids to dismantle racism.
When It's Not Just Anxiety or Depression: The Surprising Prevalence of ADHD in Moms
Video
Girls are less likely than boys to be diagnosed with ADHD, and their symptoms don’t go away in adulthood. The result? Many women unknowingly live with a condition that affects every aspect of their life, including parenthood.
Mentors for Young Boys May Be the Answer to Countering Toxic Masculinity
Article
While we continue to empower young girls, we may be leaving boys behind. But research shows they are taking their own lives and committing crimes at higher rates. Mentorship may be the help they need.
