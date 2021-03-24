Christine Michel Carter

Six outdated Dr. Seuss books are going out of print due to their offensive imagery. Should parents toss or keep them? Here's what experts say.
Advertisement
Black History Month begins February 1. This is why it's important for kids to know what it's all about, plus tips from educators on celebrating as a family, from fun activities to volunteer opportunities.
It is important to celebrate the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and find ways to apply his teachings into our everyday lives and the lives of our children. Learn about this special holiday in January with our guide to MLK Day.
Black girls tend to menstruate earlier than girls of other races—and parents are stepping up to welcome them into womanhood with educational (and fun!) "first moon parties."
How you engage your children in talks around race can make all the difference in their inclusiveness of others. These are the best ways white parents can lead impactful and meaningful conversations with their kids to dismantle racism.
Girls are less likely than boys to be diagnosed with ADHD, and their symptoms don’t go away in adulthood. The result? Many women unknowingly live with a condition that affects every aspect of their life, including parenthood.