Christine Coppa
6 Things Not to Do While Distance Learning and Expert Tips on What to Do Instead
Article
Virtual learning isn't easy. But experts share tips on how to set easy boundaries and make remote learning a better experience for your kids.
Study Suggests More Time Outside May Improve Kids' Eyesight
Article
More time outdoors may reduce the odds your young child will need eyeglasses, new research from China suggests.
Could a $30 Gadget Prevent Hot-Car Deaths?
Article
A new gadget developed by two dads aims to help prevent parents from leaving babies in hot cars.
Mom with ALS Shares Inspiring Breastfeeding Experience
Article
Breastfeeding was so important to this mom that not even the most daunting obstacles could force her to give it up.
Kelly Clarkson's Pregnancy Cravings
Article
Mmmmm: The singer shares her salty food cravings with fans on Twitter!
14 Inspiring Celebrity Single Moms
Gallery
Parenting is tough enough when you're part of a pair; doing it solo is even harder. Whether they're co-parenting through divorce or completely on their own, these celebrity single moms handle it with grace.
