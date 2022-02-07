Christina Wilds
Christina Wilds is a writer and children's author from Washington D.C. Having been featured on Forbes, WWD, Essence, and more, combined with her community service efforts, speaking engagements, and overall social media presence, Christina Wilds has begun to be a household name. She most recently became a mother to her baby girl, who inspired her to start a children's book club, Tristyn's Book Club. As a full-time mom and full-time freelance creative, Christina has become an inspiration to millennial mothers all over.