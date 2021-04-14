LIVE

Chris Harris
Girl, 5, Injured in Crash Involving Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Has Awakened from Coma
Article
Ariel Young remains in critical condition.
Advertisement
Boyfriend Arrested in Case of Babysitter Accused of Killing Toddler After Disturbing Phone Searches
Article
Police have yet to detail the specific allegations against Jeffrey Meyers.
California Dad Kills Son, Himself in Midst of Dispute with Mom Over His 'Cult-Like' Anti-Vaccine Views
Article
The child's parents were embroiled in a bitter custody battle, and the father's views on vaccines were a point of dispute.
New York Woman Who Tackled Black Teen Says She Can't Be Racist Because She's a Person of Color
Article
Miya Ponsetto, 22, was detained last week in California on a fugitive warrant.
Ex-Middle School Teacher Accused of Raping Boy After Mom Found Her Nude Photos on His Phone
Article
The alleged rapes occurred between March and October of 2020.
Daisy Coleman's Mom Melinda Dies by Apparent Suicide 4 Months After Her Daughter's Death
Article
Melinda Coleman's son, Tristan, died in a 2018 car crash, and her daughter, Daisy, died by suicide in 2020.
Montana Toddler Died in Hot Car After Mom Attended Party, Then Overslept—and Mother Gets 20 Years
Article
Authorities said Ashley Howard left her son inside her vehicle for 14 hours — with the sun blazing for eight of those hours.
Truck and Person of Interest Found in Search for Texas Newborn, But Baby Remains Missing
Article
The Amber Alert for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon describes his case as an abduction.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Millions Sign Petition for New Investigation into Death of Colorado Man Restrained by Police in 2019
Article
Elijah McClain was walking home from the store on August 24, 2019, when Aurora police confronted him.
NY Dad Who Left Twins in Hot Car, Thinking He'd Already Dropped Them at Day Care, Pleads Guilty
Article
Juan Rodriguez won't serve prison time for the deaths of his 1-year-old twins, who died from hyperthermia in the July 2019 incident.
Texas Girl, 14, Was Allegedly Abducted and Is in 'Grave Danger,' as Police Search for Suspect
Article
Police believe Willow Sirmans may be with Austen Walker, 21.
Woman Arrested After Texas Mom Is Found Dead Allegedly Claimed to Have Given Birth to Her Baby
Article
Magen Fieramusca was charged Friday morning with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.
Florida Brother, 6, and Sister, 5, Vanish While Playing in Front Yard, and AMBER Alert is Issued
Article
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams, who vanished from their front yard.
Girl, 16, Is Found Alive After Being Kidnapped by 4 Men in N.Y.C. While Walking with Her Mother
Article
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Karol Sanchez, 16.
'Beautiful, Loving' Mother and 2-Week-Old Baby Go Missing in Texas as Fiancé Pleads for Safe Return
Article
Shane Carey is asking the public for help in finding his fiancée, Heidi Broussard, and their baby, Margot Carey.
Advertisement
Boy with Autism Dies After Being Restrained at School, and 3 Employees Are Charged with Manslaughter
Article
Max Benson, 13, became unresponsive after being physically restrained for more than an hour.
Pennsylvania Boy Found With Sister Near Death in Basement Was 'Bullied,' 'Didn't Want To Go Alone': 911 Call
Article
Both deaths remain under investigation, and a cause and manner of death is pending.
Hero Boy, 15, Is Killed While Protecting 5-Year-Old Sister During Home Invasion
Article
Khyler Edman was mortally wounded last week as he fought off a knife-wielding man.
California Girl, 2, Dies in Hot Car While Mom Allegedly Drank With Friend Nearby and Fell Asleep
Article
The toddler's body temperature was 107.5 degrees.
Boy, 16, Stabbed in Fight Lay Dying as Eyewitnesses, Friends Videotaped His Death
Article
Khaseen Morris, 16, was stabbed once in the chest.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com