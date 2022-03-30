Chloe Shaar

Chloe Shaar is a third year journalism student at Emerson College. Her interests included fashion and the arts, social justice, and the ways young people can make a difference using art as a lens.
Art Education Can Improve the Well-Being of Children, Especially Black Children
Studies show art education can decrease anxiety, depression, and stress—and that's exactly what it did for one college student, who says children of color especially need the benefits of a creative outlet.
