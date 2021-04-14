LIVE

Chaunie Brusie
Mom Writes PSA Urging Parents To Pay Attention to Their Baby's Movements in Late Pregnancy
Video
One mom thought she was overreacting when she didn't feel her daughter moving at 37 weeks. But an emergency C-section later, this mom is spreading the word to just get checked.
A Mom's Guide to Plastic Surgery
Video
The stigma surrounding plastic surgery is disappearing as more mothers share their experiences, and why surgery was right for them.
What It's Really Like to Have a Miscarriage
Article
Before it happened to me, I had no idea what having a miscarriage would be like. Here's what I've learned since about miscarriages, including when they happen, what they feel like, and how long they last.
