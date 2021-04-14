Chaunie Brusie

One mom thought she was overreacting when she didn't feel her daughter moving at 37 weeks. But an emergency C-section later, this mom is spreading the word to just get checked.
The stigma surrounding plastic surgery is disappearing as more mothers share their experiences, and why surgery was right for them.
Before it happened to me, I had no idea what having a miscarriage would be like. Here's what I've learned since about miscarriages, including when they happen, what they feel like, and how long they last.