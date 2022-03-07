Charlotte Latvala

How to Bond with Baby Article

Bonding seems to happen one of two ways: you're instantly gaga for your baby; or you're a bit numb from labor, delivery, and the no-turning-back-now realization that you're finally a mom. You fumble through those early sleepless weeks and months of figuring each other out -- but that's okay. Bonding is a long, complicated process, and it unfolds a bit differently for every parent.