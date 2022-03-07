Catherine Newman
6 Ways to Teach Kids to Be Kind
Video
The best thing you can do to make the world a better place is to create a culture of kindness in your own home. Consider these ways to show your children why the Golden Rule rules.
10 Simple Ways to Raise a Respectful Child
Article
Teaching kids to treat people of all races and backgrounds (and you!) with kindness and decency is the duty of all parents. The key is to set the right example.
10 Highly Subjective (But Totally Adorable) Reasons to Get a Pet
Article
You worry about the commitment, the cost, the chaos. You wonder, “Do we really need an extra creature to care for right now?” Yes, you definitely do, says this veteran mom and pet lover—who has some science to back her up.
24 Best Board Games for Kids and Families
Gallery
Introduce your kids to the unplugged thrill of board games. No apps. No CGI. But the variety of games today is surprisingly modern (even Candy Land and Monopoly have had makeovers). The kids may learn strategy, but mostly, playing games is pointless in the best possible way—something you do as a family to laugh, curse (G-ratedly), and pump your fist in triumph. Here are our top picks to snag for the new year.
5 Easy Ways to Be A Better Listener to your Child
Article
We’re all guilty of getting distracted when our kids want to talk to us, but experts say that offering our undivided attention is one of the most important things we can do as parents. Here’s how to shift your mindset so that you can truly tune in.
7 Ways to Teach Kids They Don't Need to Be the Best
Article
As we prepare for an unprecedented back-to-school season, let’s see our children for who they truly are and reimagine what it means for them to have a rewarding life.
22 Chore Ideas for Every Type of Kid
Video
Find a chore your kid loves to do, and start a habit of wanting to help out that'll last a lifetime.
Stress Relief Advice for Moms During Flu Season
Article
If the all-caps notices from daycare stress you out every flu season, you're not alone. Here's how to calm your nerves and quiet your mind so you can focus on caring for your kids.
7 Ways to Raise a Resilient Child
Article
You can't shield kids from all the crappy things in life, but we have seven strategies to help them face challenges with a can-do spirit.
14 Ways to Have the Best Year Ever
Article
Fourteen happy and healthy habits that will add more smiles to 2015.
Plan a Stress-Free Holiday: Fun Organizing Tips
Gallery
We know you're making your list and checking it a bazillion times, so be sure to consult our cheat sheet of 36 creative ways to make your holidays more organized -- and more fun.
A Simple Solution for Curing Bad Moods
Article
Generous helpings of goofiness--and love--help a family fend off the grumps.
Mom-Tested Strategies for Fun Family Vacations
Article
Ideas from real moms and family travel experts for making the most of your trips
Around the World in Five Cities
Article
At ethnic neighborhoods across the nation, families can experience the sights and sounds (and flavors!) of vibrant cultures.
Travel Tips: Good-Bye, Hotels!
Article
The author and her family try out a web-based home-renting service and discover a new (cheap!) way to travel
