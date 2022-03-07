Catherine Newman

The best thing you can do to make the world a better place is to create a culture of kindness in your own home. Consider these ways to show your children why the Golden Rule rules.
Teaching kids to treat people of all races and backgrounds (and you!) with kindness and decency is the duty of all parents. The key is to set the right example.
You worry about the commitment, the cost, the chaos. You wonder, “Do we really need an extra creature to care for right now?” Yes, you definitely do, says this veteran mom and pet lover—who has some science to back her up.
Introduce your kids to the unplugged thrill of board games. No apps. No CGI. But the variety of games today is surprisingly modern (even Candy Land and Monopoly have had makeovers). The kids may learn strategy, but mostly, playing games is pointless in the best possible way—something you do as a family to laugh, curse (G-ratedly), and pump your fist in triumph. Here are our top picks to snag for the new year.
We’re all guilty of getting distracted when our kids want to talk to us, but experts say that offering our undivided attention is one of the most important things we can do as parents. Here’s how to shift your mindset so that you can truly tune in.
As we prepare for an unprecedented back-to-school season, let’s see our children for who they truly are and reimagine what it means for them to have a rewarding life.
Find a chore your kid loves to do, and start a habit of wanting to help out that'll last a lifetime.
If the all-caps notices from daycare stress you out every flu season, you're not alone. Here's how to calm your nerves and quiet your mind so you can focus on caring for your kids.
You can't shield kids from all the crappy things in life, but we have seven strategies to help them face challenges with a can-do spirit.