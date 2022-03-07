Catherine Hong
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone on Raising 3 Daughters of Different Ages and Abilities: 'I Would Never Perpetuate the Myth That It's All Easy'
As a mom of three, Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone leans on her own sisters and a community of chosen family to balance work and parenting, spend one-on-one time with each child, and encourage her kids to be their most independent selves.
Swimmer Nathan Adrian On Heading to the Olympics After Cancer Battle: 'I'm Looking Forward to Competing'
In the past four years, this five-time Olympic gold medalist got married, was diagnosed with and then beat cancer, and trained twice for the 2020 Olympics. Amid everything, he and his wife, Hallie, found new joy as they welcomed their daughter, Parker.
Meet the Judges of the America's Kindest Families Contest
Here at Parents, we’re so inspired by families who have stepped up to care for others that we’re holding a contest to feature one such family on our cover. Meet our panel of guest judges who are all outspoken advocates for doing good and helping others. We’re especially thrilled that we’ll be teaming up with NBC News’s Today show this fall to reveal the winning family’s cover.
Craig Melvin Is a Different Dad Than He Thought He'd Be: 'I'm Quite Mushy'
As a Today news anchor, Craig Melvin can expertly alternate between the serious events of the day and jokey banter with his cohosts. That easy sense of flow also serves him well off duty, when he and his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, take time to tackle hard topics while holding on to their optimism—and humor.
Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez on Motherhood: 'Forget Trying to Be Cool'
The social media star and mom of two is tackling the ups, downs, and oops of parenting the same way she does everything else—with unfiltered honesty.
DJ Khaled Cherishes Fatherhood and is a Proud, Protective Papa: 'When We Listen to Hip-Hop, It's Always the Clean Versions'
Mega producer DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole, open up pandemic parenting, teaching their two little boys about hard work and responsibilities, and helping them enjoy their childhood as much as possible.
Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Loves Cooking with Her Daughter, But Parenting a Big Kid Is Bittersweet: 'She's Not Going to Cuddle Me Forever'
It’s not Top Chef or her new series, Taste the Nation. Ten-year-old daughter Krishna is at the heart of Padma Lakshmi’s life. Here, she shares what they cook together, how she stocks their pantry, and what's on the horizon for her family.
100 Books to Inspire Your Kids in 2020
Famous authors share the titles that made them readers—and that will captivate your child too.
5 Great Graphic Novels for Kids, According to Authors
From memoirs to reimagined classics, these stunning graphic novels for teens and tweens are a great way to introduce a new genre to kids.
Article
11 Best YA Books for Older Kids, According to Authors
Children's book authors share the young adult books they couldn't put down when they were tweens and teens.
7 Vintage Children's Books You Need In Your Library
These classic kid's books may be out-of-print, but it doesn't mean you can't find them! Children's book authors explain why they think they're worth the search and a read even if the pages are worn.
7 Best Children's Books for Beginner Readers
Children's book authors love these simple stories full of memorable rhymes, characters, and illustrations for young kids just falling in love with reading.
5 of the Funniest Books for Kids, According to Authors
Whether they're into giggling at girls sprouting antlers or epic comic adventures, your kids will be entertained by these titles chosen by children's book authors themselves.
6 Children's Book Series That Hook Kids for the Long Haul
All it takes is reading the first book in these series recommended by children's book authors to guarantee kids months of new adventures.
15 Fantasy Books for Kids That Will Transport Them Into Another World
This roundup of fantasy books chosen by children's book authors have everything required for a good adventure, including mythical creatures, aliens, and of course, Harry Potter.
8 Great Read-Aloud Chapter Books for Bedtime
Looking for a story that will be as fun for you to read as it will be for your child to listen to? Children's book authors share the chapter books that captured their own attention as kids.
8 Children's Books That Will Grab Their Heart
From Frederick the mouse to the Little Prince, the main characters in these classic stories recommended by children's book authors are pretty much guaranteed to give kids (and parents) the warm fuzzies with every read.
12 Board Books Beloved by Parents Editors and Their Babies
The true mark of a great board book? When parents can still remember the smile it put on their baby's face no matter how many years have passed. These classics pass the test.
12 Diverse Children's Books Kids Will See Themselves In
Children's book authors share their favorite stories starring relatable characters who look, feel, and experience life just like your own child, making them amazing sources of support.
Jenna Bush Hager Reads to Her Kids All the Time: 'Books Are One of the Best Parts of Parenting'
Jenna Bush Hager, cohost of Today and daughter of President George W. Bush, shares the books that shaped her worldview and the kid's books that have earned a spot on her home library shelf now that she's a mom of three.
