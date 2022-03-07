Catherine Hong

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone on Raising 3 Daughters of Different Ages and Abilities: 'I Would Never Perpetuate the Myth That It's All Easy'
Video
As a mom of three, Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone leans on her own sisters and a community of chosen family to balance work and parenting, spend one-on-one time with each child, and encourage her kids to be their most independent selves.
Advertisement
Swimmer Nathan Adrian On Heading to the Olympics After Cancer Battle: 'I'm Looking Forward to Competing'
Article
In the past four years, this five-time Olympic gold medalist got married, was diagnosed with and then beat cancer, and trained twice for the 2020 Olympics. Amid everything, he and his wife, Hallie, found new joy as they welcomed their daughter, Parker.
Here at Parents, we’re so inspired by families who have stepped up to care for others that we’re holding a contest to feature one such family on our cover. Meet our panel of guest judges who are all outspoken advocates for doing good and helping others. We’re especially thrilled that we’ll be teaming up with NBC News’s Today show this fall to reveal the winning family’s cover.
As a Today news anchor, Craig Melvin can expertly alternate between the serious events of the day and jokey banter with his cohosts. That easy sense of flow also serves him well off duty, when he and his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, take time to tackle hard topics while holding on to their optimism—and humor.
The social media star and mom of two is tackling the ups, downs, and oops of parenting the same way she does everything else—with unfiltered honesty.
DJ Khaled Cherishes Fatherhood and is a Proud, Protective Papa: 'When We Listen to Hip-Hop, It's Always the Clean Versions'
Video
Mega producer DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole, open up pandemic parenting, teaching their two little boys about hard work and responsibilities, and helping them enjoy their childhood as much as possible.
Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Loves Cooking with Her Daughter, But Parenting a Big Kid Is Bittersweet: 'She's Not Going to Cuddle Me Forever'
Article
It’s not Top Chef or her new series, Taste the Nation. Ten-year-old daughter Krishna is at the heart of Padma Lakshmi’s life. Here, she shares what they cook together, how she stocks their pantry, and what's on the horizon for her family.
Advertisement
Famous authors share the titles that made them readers—and that will captivate your child too.
From memoirs to reimagined classics, these stunning graphic novels for teens and tweens are a great way to introduce a new genre to kids.