Cassie Shortsleeve

I'm a Mom and a Perinatal Health Coach: Here Are 5 Things No One Tells You About Being Pregnant
Article
Pregnancy marks the beginning of a huge life shift, but we don't always approach it that way. These are the best ways to prepare yourself for motherhood.
Advertisement
Five women share their experiences with teletherapy, Zoom lactation consultations, and more, plus experts explain how to make the most out of today’s new normal.
Meghan Markle’s New York Times op-ed detailing a July pregnancy loss received plenty of praise—but also criticism. When will we finally accept all parts of the motherhood journey?
Almost half of women describe their birth experience as traumatic but many don't feel as though they're entitled to help. You're not alone and here's how to get the support you need.
Mothers in the U.S. are faced with a lack of federally-mandated maternity leave, inflexible workplaces, and worse, a feeling like they have to work harder than others to show their strength as employees.
Black maternal health providers share the advice they give their own patients that any Black expectant or new mom can learn from.