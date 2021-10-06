Cassie Hurwitz

Cassie Hurwitz is the assistant lifestyle editor at Parents, where she covers food, home, products, sustainability, and more. She's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and previously worked at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal magazines. Her love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, and otherwise).
8 Fruit-Themed School Supplies That Kids Will Love
Gallery
Start the school year fresh with bright supplies in delectable fruity patterns.
6 Fun Ways to Get Kids Excited About Space
Video
Blast off on a celestial adventure—and ignite kids’ curiosity about the universe—with an evening under the stars right in your own backyard. Space fun starts in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
How to Nurture Your Child's Creativity and Imagination
Article
Research shows that any inventive endeavor can make kids happier, whether it’s drawing, storytelling, or orchestrating wild scenarios with stuffed animals. Here’s how to get your kids inspired to think (and act and write and solve...) outside the box.
Best Outdoor Patio Furniture for Your Family's Backyard
Gallery
8 Pretty Pet Decor to Add to Your Family Home
Gallery
Our editors found eight products that your pet will love—and will look amazing in your family's home.
