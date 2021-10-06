Cassie Hurwitz

Start the school year fresh with bright supplies in delectable fruity patterns.
Advertisement
Blast off on a celestial adventure—and ignite kids’ curiosity about the universe—with an evening under the stars right in your own backyard. Space fun starts in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
Research shows that any inventive endeavor can make kids happier, whether it’s drawing, storytelling, or orchestrating wild scenarios with stuffed animals. Here’s how to get your kids inspired to think (and act and write and solve...) outside the box.
Our editors found eight products that your pet will love—and will look amazing in your family's home.