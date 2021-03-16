Cassidy Littleton
How Parents Can Change Their Parenting Style When Kids Enter the Teen Years
Finding the right balance of independence and boundaries has to change when kids become teenagers. In this week's 'Teen Talk," a young adult shares her insight into how parents can allow teens to find their own way.
You Might Not Be Your Teen's Preferred Parent Right Now, but That Doesn't Mean They Love You Less
This week's 'Teen Talk' columnist explains why teens often have a preferred parent and how to process your ever-changing relationship dynamics.
4 Ways to Connect Better With Your Teen
Being a parent is hard. Being a parent to a teenager is even harder. In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult shares how parents can connect better with their teenagers who seek a balance between disciplinarian and friend.
This Is How to Introduce Your Teenager to Your New Partner
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult describes the dos and don'ts of introducing a new partner to your kids.
A Parent's Guide to Sadfishing, Explained by a Teenager
In this post for our 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens and young adults to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a young adult defines the social media act of sadfishing and explains how parents can help their teens through mental health issues.
