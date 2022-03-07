Carrie Murphy

Giving birth at home is becoming increasingly more popular in the U.S., but it is often misunderstood. These lesser-known facts shed some light on the practice.
Birthing your child without drugs isn't easy, but it's usually possible. Follow these guidelines to create a "natural birth" plan with minimal interventions.
Find out how a TENS machine works and if this drug-free labor pain management tool could be an option for you.
Prodromal labor contractions, also know as false labor, often leave pregnant women confused and antsy. Here's what you need to know about the pesky cramps, and how long you should expect them to last.
What can breast milk can be used for besides feeding your baby? You'd be surprised! Breast milk can help heal cracked nipples, soothe sunburn, treat diaper rash, and more!
Wondering how to increase milk supply—and whether or not certain foods and supplements could help? Here's what you need to know.
Cesareans can be medically necessary, life-saving events for both mothers and babies... and they can also be powerful, emotionally resonant experiences. These tips can help make your experience before, during, and after a C-section birth positive and fulfilling.
Not interested in giving birth in a hospital but not ready to go the home route either? For some moms, a birthing center is the perfect middle ground.
Can you fire your nurse? Snack during labor? Check out these surprising facts about giving birth in a hospital.