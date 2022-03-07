Carrie Murphy
6 Things You Might Not Know About Home Birth
Article
Giving birth at home is becoming increasingly more popular in the U.S., but it is often misunderstood. These lesser-known facts shed some light on the practice.
Advertisement
13 Tips for Having a Successful Non-Medicated, Low-Intervention 'Natural' Birth 
Article
Birthing your child without drugs isn't easy, but it's usually possible. Follow these guidelines to create a "natural birth" plan with minimal interventions.
TENS Unit: The 'Natural Labor' Tool No One Is Talking About
Article
Find out how a TENS machine works and if this drug-free labor pain management tool could be an option for you.
False Labor Pain and Signs It's Not Quite Time
Article
Prodromal labor contractions, also know as false labor, often leave pregnant women confused and antsy. Here's what you need to know about the pesky cramps, and how long you should expect them to last.
6 Surprising Ways to Use Breast Milk
Video
What can breast milk can be used for besides feeding your baby? You'd be surprised! Breast milk can help heal cracked nipples, soothe sunburn, treat diaper rash, and more! 
5 Foods That Could Help Increase Your Breast Milk Supply
Video
Wondering how to increase milk supply—and whether or not certain foods and supplements could help? Here's what you need to know.
How to Have an Awesome Cesarean Birth
Article
Cesareans can be medically necessary, life-saving events for both mothers and babies... and they can also be powerful, emotionally resonant experiences. These tips can help make your experience before, during, and after a C-section birth positive and fulfilling.
Advertisement
What You Need to Know About Delivering at a Birth Center
Article
Not interested in giving birth in a hospital but not ready to go the home route either? For some moms, a birthing center is the perfect middle ground.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Hospital Births
Article
Can you fire your nurse? Snack during labor? Check out these surprising facts about giving birth in a hospital.
How to Have an Awesome Cesarean Birth
Article
Cesareans can be medically necessary, life-saving events for both mothers and babies... and they can also be powerful, emotionally resonant experiences. These tips can help make your experience before, during, and after a C-section birth positive and fulfilling.
What You Need to Know About Delivering at a Birth Center
Article
Not interested in giving birth in a hospital but not ready to go the home route either? For some moms, a birthing center is the perfect middle ground.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Hospital Births
Article
Can you fire your nurse? Snack during labor? Check out these surprising facts about giving birth in a hospital.
7 Things to Do NOW to Make the First Weeks After Baby Even Better
Article
Leaking breasts, a dirty house, and an adorable baby who depends on you for everything... welcome to your postpartum life! But a little planning can make a huge difference during the first days and weeks with your newborn. These tips can help you prepare for the postpartum experience.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com