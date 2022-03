Carrie is a part-time freelance writer and full-time globetrotter based in Southeast Asia. Leaving her home in the States in 2015, she has embarked on an around-the-world journey and has been traveling continuously ever since. With over 40 countries visited, Carrie uses her on-the-ground exploratory experiences to write custom content. Her travel style centers around uncovering local dishes, exploring off the main tourist path, and seeking out ethical experiences that benefit local communities. Her most recent adventures include working in the Bolivian Amazon jungle, surfing in Sri Lanka, and exploring Laos via a slow boat up the Mekong River. She's a slow travel enthusiast and loves to write about her experiences abroad. She is now living in Siem Reap, Cambodia. When not traveling, she is most likely planning her next trip or trying to perfect her favorite Thai dish- Khao soi. She is a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.