Carla Bruce-Eddings

Ethan LyBrand would normally be traveling around the country to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy. But during the pandemic, he connected with people by sharing one joke a day on social media.
Through his nonprofit Project I Am, Jahkil Jackson wants to prove kids can be change agents and make a difference in their communities.
This Maryland Teacher Found the Secret to Keeping Kids Engaged During Distance Learning: Hip-Hop
Michael Doggett has teaching in his blood, but it was a newfound talent—hip-hop—that became his true calling and took his connection to students to the next level.
The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted Black Americans. That’s why Dr. Uché Blackstock has made it her mission to advocate for better health outcomes for people of color.
Placing signs reading “Heroes Live Here” at the homes of local frontline workers was Addison Watrous Lowry’s way of spreading joy in her community.
With a firefighter paramedic dad and an E.R. nurse mom, the pandemic could’ve easily taken a toll on the Licea family. But along with their three kids, these brave parents proved nothing can tear them apart.