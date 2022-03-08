Caitlin St. John

Expecting twins? Make your pregnancy announcement double the fun! Borrow one (or, um, two) of these creative ideas from twin parents to share your own bigger-than-expected news.
Some siblings have to wait longer to meet their little brother or sister—but that doesn't mean they're any less excited! These adorable reader-submitted images perfectly depict the excitement big sibs feel when they
finally meet the newest addition to the family.
A new CDC report found that the majority of U.S. women gain too much weight during pregnancy.
New research has found that giving birth and breastfeeding may add years to a woman's life.
Research suggests that same-sex parents spend more quality time with their children than different-sex parents.
A new international study suggests that birth order has very little effect on an individual's personality.
The Shocklee's pregnancy announcement "Our Family's Growin" is a well-crafted parody of Meghan Trainor's "Lips Are Movin."
Researchers have found that the type of eateries available in a child's neighborhood is related to his bone health.
More than half of nursing mothers do not have adequate break time and a private area to breast pump at work, a new study found.
A recently released study suggests that being born during the summer months may have additional benefits.
Researchers found that child safety seats are not compatible with vehicle seats nearly half of the time.
The number of hospitals that offer new moms breastfeeding support has risen in recent years.
No one likes to be judged—especially parents trying to do the best they can. That's why celeb moms Hilary and Haylie Duff are joining the fight against mom judgment, with a mission to end the "mommy wars."
A new study shows a connection between climate change and low birth weight.
New research suggests that events in the first 18 months of life can affect whether a child develops celiac disease.
New research shows that some of baby's cells likely linger in the mother's body after birth, and they can affect mom's health even decades later.
A child who feels in control of his physical activity is more likely to exercise, a new study says.
New research suggests that preemies have lower academic abilities in childhood, followed by less wealth and education in adulthood.
New research suggests booster seats are being overlooked in car safety checks, which is leading to more injuries in young children.
Children who experience disasters can have long-lasting health and developmental effects, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
A recent study revealed that the amount of time kids spend in daycare has little effect on aggressive behavior.
Researchers have found that head lice in at least 25 states have evolved and now show resistance to widely-used over-the-counter treatments.
Are you able to tell if and when your own child is stressed? A national survey conducted by WebMD says: probably not.
