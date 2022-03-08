Caitlin St. John
10 Adorable Twin Pregnancy Announcement Ideas
Expecting twins? Make your pregnancy announcement double the fun! Borrow one (or, um, two) of these creative ideas from twin parents to share your own bigger-than-expected news.
20 NICU Babies Meet Their Big Sibs for the First Time
Some siblings have to wait longer to meet their little brother or sister—but that doesn't mean they're any less excited! These adorable reader-submitted images perfectly depict the excitement big sibs feel when they finally meet the newest addition to the family.
Only One-Third of Women Gain the Right Amount of Weight During Pregnancy
A new CDC report found that the majority of U.S. women gain too much weight during pregnancy.
Good News! Moms Are Healthier Than Non-Parents, Study Says
New research has found that giving birth and breastfeeding may add years to a woman's life.
Same-Sex Couples Spend More Time Focused on Kids, Study Finds
Research suggests that same-sex parents spend more quality time with their children than different-sex parents.
Study: Personality Is Not Determined by Birth Order
A new international study suggests that birth order has very little effect on an individual's personality.
You Will Love this Family's Pregnancy Announcement Video
The Shocklee's pregnancy announcement "Our Family's Growin" is a well-crafted parody of Meghan Trainor's "Lips Are Movin."
Greater Access to Fast-Food Restaurants Impacts Bone Health in Infants, Study Finds
Researchers have found that the type of eateries available in a child's neighborhood is related to his bone health.
Many Breastfeeding Moms STILL Aren't Accommodated at Work
More than half of nursing mothers do not have adequate break time and a private area to breast pump at work, a new study found.
Summer Babies May Enjoy Health Benefits, Study Says
A recently released study suggests that being born during the summer months may have additional benefits.
How Safe Is Your Car Seat? It May Depend on Your Car
Researchers found that child safety seats are not compatible with vehicle seats nearly half of the time.
Hospitals Have Improved Breastfeeding Support, CDC Says
The number of hospitals that offer new moms breastfeeding support has risen in recent years.
EXCLUSIVE: Hilary and Haylie Duff on Mommy Wars, Social Media, and a Special Trip to the Food Court
No one likes to be judged—especially parents trying to do the best they can. That's why celeb moms Hilary and Haylie Duff are joining the fight against mom judgment, with a mission to end the "mommy wars."
Yet Another Negative Impact of Climate Change
A new study shows a connection between climate change and low birth weight.
This Could Increase Your Child's Risk for Celiac Disease
New research suggests that events in the first 18 months of life can affect whether a child develops celiac disease.
Fetal Cells Can Affect Mom's Health Even Decades After Pregnancy
New research shows that some of baby's cells likely linger in the mother's body after birth, and they can affect mom's health even decades later.
Pressuring Your Kid to Be Active May Have the Opposite Result
A child who feels in control of his physical activity is more likely to exercise, a new study says.
Preterm Babies Have Less Wealth, Education in Adulthood
New research suggests that preemies have lower academic abilities in childhood, followed by less wealth and education in adulthood.
Has Your Child's Booster Seat Been Inspected?
New research suggests booster seats are being overlooked in car safety checks, which is leading to more injuries in young children.
AAP Releases New Report on Helping Kids Cope with Disaster
Children who experience disasters can have long-lasting health and developmental effects, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Is Your Big Kid Misusing Prescription Medication?
A New Study Says Daycare Doesn't Make Kids Aggressive
A recent study revealed that the amount of time kids spend in daycare has little effect on aggressive behavior.
Ack! Head Lice is Even Harder to Treat Now
Researchers have found that head lice in at least 25 states have evolved and now show resistance to widely-used over-the-counter treatments.
Do You Really Know How Stressed Your Kids Are?
Are you able to tell if and when your own child is stressed? A national survey conducted by WebMD says: probably not.
Which Life Skills and Lessons Do You Hope to Teach Your Child?
