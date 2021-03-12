Brooke Geiger McDonald
A Parent's Guide to Visiting Disney's 2021 Epcot Flower and Garden Festival
The 2021 Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival is in full bloom just as families begin to descend on Walt Disney World for spring break. From the official dates to food to try, here's what to expect from a visit to the festival this year.
Disney's Blizzard Beach Has Reopened—Here's What to Know Before You Take Kids During COVID
With spring break upon us, many families are thinking about visiting Blizzard Beach water park during their Walt Disney World vacation. From new face mask rules to safety tips, here's what it's like during the pandemic.
Water Parks Are Reopening for Spring Break, But Should You Take Your Family?
We asked a pediatric infectious disease expert what you need to know before you go to a water park during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as families who've experienced them firsthand.
What It's Really Like to Bring Kids to Disney World During the Pandemic
Considering Disney World for Christmas 2020? Get a firsthand look at what it's like and how to stay safe when taking kids to the theme park during the pandemic—from moms who've done it.
Walt Disney World Has Reopened During the Covid Pandemic—Here's What Families Need to Know Before They Go
After a nearly four-month closure due to COVID-19, Walt Disney World's theme parks are open to the public with new protocol for enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, required face coverings, temperature screenings, and more.
We Tried Every Experience at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and These Are the Best Ones
From building lightsabers to taking a ride on Rise of the Resistance, these are the best Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge experiences for kids and adults, plus tricks to make the most of your family's visit to a galaxy far, far away.
5 Things to Know About Disney's Riviera Resort Before You Take Your Kids
Walt Disney World just opened a swanky new European-themed hotel, Disney's Riviera Resort. Here's how to decide if it's the right spot for your next family vacation, plus the biggest perks for kids and parents.
An Insider's Guide to Visiting Castaway Cay With Kids
Here's why Castaway Cay island is a must-stop for families onboard a Disney cruise in the Bahamas, plus expert (aka mom) tips for making it your family's favorite, too.
I'm a Mom and a Runner: This Is What a Walt Disney Marathon Is Really Like
Five moms open up about what inspired them to run their first Walt Disney Marathon, and how the unparalleled experience offered by runDisney races keep them all coming back year after year.
13 Tips for Choosing the Best Disney Cruise for Your Family
Ready to set sail with some Disney magic (and that signature service and attention to detail they're so famous for)? Here's exactly how to plan a dream Disney cruise vacation for your family—from a mom who knows.
