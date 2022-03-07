Brooke Bunce
23 Adaptive Halloween Costumes for Kids of Varying Abilities to Buy or DIY
Gallery
Every kid deserves to flaunt their best ensemble on Halloween. Get inspired by these adaptive Halloween costumes to buy or DIY, which cater to children with mental and physical disabilities.
Advertisement
Would You Sacrifice Black Friday Shopping for More Time With Your Family?
Article
Outdoor retailer REI announced it will shutdown completely for Black Friday. The store is encouraging its 12,000 employees to #OptOutside.
The 9 Most-Pinned Pumpkins From Parents
Gallery
Are you in need of some autumnal inspiration? Click through for our most boo-tiful pumpkin designs, ranked by Pinterest appeal. These ideas won over our followers, who pinned these cute crafts with enough fervor that we couldn't help but share.
HeroMe Lets Kids Create the Superheroes of Their Dreams
Article
Rad American Women A-Z: An Interview With Author Kate Schatz
Article
Snow Days: Best or Worst Thing Ever?
Article
Best Big-Kid Toys of 2012
Article
Our gift to you this holiday season is a stress-free shopping guide for the hottest playthings of the year. They topped our kid testers' wish lists!
Advertisement
Best Big-Kid Toys of 2012
Article
Our gift to you this holiday season is a stress-free shopping guide for the hottest playthings of the year. They topped our kid testers' wish lists!
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com