Bridget Shirvell

Science Moms May Just Be The Most Powerful Weapon Against The Climate Crisis
Food allergies among children are a growing health concern, yet they don't affect all kids equally.
Parents Can Have a Big Influence On Their Kid's Career Choice But That's Not Always a Good Thing
A recent survey found that 40 percent of people felt pressured to follow their parents' career advice, while 2 out 3 parents said they were disappointed their children didn't pursue their desired career. Here's how to set a foundation for healthy career influence.
While family vacations can be costly, there are ways to enjoy them without compromising your budget—plus, vacation planning can be an important lesson in financial literacy for kids.
Knowing the damage that consumerism does to the environment made me adopt a toy-minimalist lifestyle—and it's had a positive impact on my daughter's creativity as well as my wallet.
Parenting a strong-willed child can be challenging at times. But here's what experts recommend to help your relationship with your kid thrive.
My daughter is one of the most important people in my life, but she's never going to be "my whole life." Having a chronic illness helped me realize that and become a better parent.
Studies prove vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe while breastfeeding, as long as Mom is consuming key nutrients. Experts explain what to focus on when breastfeeding on these diets.