Bridget Shirvell

Bridget Shirvell is an independent journalist specializing in parenting, climate crisis solutions, and food systems. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Food52, and more. She's currently working on a book on parenting in the climate crisis. In addition to writing, Bridget is the social media editor for the nonprofit news organization Civil Eats. She lives in Mystic, Connecticut, in an old home she is slowly fixing up.
Meet the Science Moms Working To Save The Planet For Future Generations
Article
Science Moms May Just Be The Most Powerful Weapon Against The Climate Crisis
Advertisement
Kids From Low-Income Families Have More Severe Food Allergies—Here's What Experts Say
Article
Food allergies among children are a growing health concern, yet they don't affect all kids equally.
Parents Can Have a Big Influence On Their Kid's Career Choice But That's Not Always a Good Thing
Article
A recent survey found that 40 percent of people felt pressured to follow their parents' career advice, while 2 out 3 parents said they were disappointed their children didn't pursue their desired career. Here's how to set a foundation for healthy career influence.
How to Save for Vacation as a Parent
Video
While family vacations can be costly, there are ways to enjoy them without compromising your budget—plus, vacation planning can be an important lesson in financial literacy for kids.
I've Only Bought My 3-Year-Old 4 Toys in Her Life—Here's How
Article
Knowing the damage that consumerism does to the environment made me adopt a toy-minimalist lifestyle—and it's had a positive impact on my daughter's creativity as well as my wallet.
5 Tips for Parenting a Stubborn Child
Video
Parenting a strong-willed child can be challenging at times. But here's what experts recommend to help your relationship with your kid thrive.
How Six Weeks of Bed Rest Made Me a Better Mom
Article
My daughter is one of the most important people in my life, but she's never going to be "my whole life." Having a chronic illness helped me realize that and become a better parent.
Advertisement
Yes, You Can Be Vegan or Vegetarian and Still Breastfeed
Article
Studies prove vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe while breastfeeding, as long as Mom is consuming key nutrients. Experts explain what to focus on when breastfeeding on these diets.
How Six Weeks of Bed Rest Made Me a Better Mom
Article
My daughter is one of the most important people in my life, but she's never going to be "my whole life." Having a chronic illness helped me realize that and become a better parent.
Yes, You Can Be Vegan or Vegetarian and Still Breastfeed
Article
Studies prove vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe while breastfeeding, as long as Mom is consuming key nutrients. Experts explain what to focus on when breastfeeding on these diets.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com