Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow

The number of babies born with congenital syphilis has climbed 185 percent from 2014. But the disease is preventable.
Advertisement
Forget pink and blue—these patriotic Independence Day-inspired pregnancy announcements are all about the red, white, and blue.
Sure, every child is unique and special, but there are some universal truths about raising a boy. We asked Parents readers on Facebook to spill the beans on what it's really like to have a little guy in the house (hint: there are lots of kisses—and wet toilet seats).
One baby's harrowing battle with the herpes simplex 1 virus is making some new parents reconsider just how close visitors should get to their newborns.
Is 'Mom Brain' Legit?
Article