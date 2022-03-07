Beth Turner
The Most Important Winter Safety Tips for Kids
Video
Winter is full of fun and adventure, but cold weather can be dangerous for children. As the temperatures drop, consult our guide to keeping your kids safe all season long.
Fizzing Out the Fat
Article
Study finds promoting less soda in schools can lower obesity among children.
Headed for Injury?
Article
When it comes to wearing helmets, kids and parents get a failing grade, a new national survey shows.
Third Trimester Sex & Labor
Article
New study says the "old wives" claim that having sex will induce labor is false.
Preventing Accidental Poisonings
Article
New study shows children four and younger are more likely to be hospitalized after unintentionally swallowing medicines than all other accidental injuries. How you can protect your family.
Making Time for Gym Class
Article
A little physical education could sharply reduce obesity in children, new research shows.
How You Can Make a Difference
Article
As the year draws to a close, think about those less fortunate than yourselves.
New Study: Parents Don't See Kitchen Dangers for Kids
Article
The highest frequency of burns occurs in the kitchen, with one-year-olds at the greatest risk for injury by scalding, a new study shows. How are we letting this happen?
Weighing the Odds
Article
New study finds obese and tall women have increased chance of having fraternal twins.
Having 'The Talk' Early Can Halt Infection Later
Article
Adolescent girls with parental disapproval of sex are less likely to have sexually transmitted infections as young adults, researchers say.
Secondhand Smoke Dangers
Article
If you're pregnant, exposure to secondhand cigarette smoke may cause just as much damage to your baby as if you smoked yourself, new study shows.
'Generation Rx'
Article
Ecstasy and pot use may be down among today's teens, but they're more likely to abuse family medicine cabinet drugs, a new study reports.
Keep Her Moving
Article
Girls who don't get enough exercise as tweens will gain much more as they grow, a new study shows.
Soap's Up!
Article
Washing hands with soap can halve the number of young children suffering from pneumonia, according to a new study.
Kids' Daily Exercise Upped to One Hour
Article
A national obesity panel reviewed over 850 studies to determine how much exercise your kids really need to be healthy.
A Healthy Approach to Fatherhood
Article
The newest group to get dads more involved in childcare? Pediatricians.
Let the Games Begin!
Article
Watching the 2004 Summer Olympic games can translate into family fun.
Summertime Safety
Article
Make sure your kids are protected all season long.
Amusement Park Safety
Article
Recent deaths of young children at major amusement parks highlight need for parents to discuss ride safety with their kids.
