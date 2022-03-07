Beth Turner

Winter is full of fun and adventure, but cold weather can be dangerous for children. As the temperatures drop, consult our guide to keeping your kids safe all season long.
Fizzing Out the Fat
Study finds promoting less soda in schools can lower obesity among children.
Headed for Injury?
When it comes to wearing helmets, kids and parents get a failing grade, a new national survey shows.
Third Trimester Sex & Labor
New study says the "old wives" claim that having sex will induce labor is false.
Preventing Accidental Poisonings
New study shows children four and younger are more likely to be hospitalized after unintentionally swallowing medicines than all other accidental injuries. How you can protect your family.
Making Time for Gym Class
A little physical education could sharply reduce obesity in children, new research shows.
How You Can Make a Difference
As the year draws to a close, think about those less fortunate than yourselves.
The highest frequency of burns occurs in the kitchen, with one-year-olds at the greatest risk for injury by scalding, a new study shows. How are we letting this happen?
Weighing the Odds
New study finds obese and tall women have increased chance of having fraternal twins.