Benjamin VanHoose

Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster Was 'Annoyed' She Revealed Their Newborn Son's Name
Article
"It's the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep," the new mom says.
Advertisement
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Tandem Nursing Son Edu and Newborn Daughter Lucía: 'Pass the Milk'
Article
The mom of six called herself a "very sleepy, yet happy guard" as she watched over her two babies napping.
"I'm like 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," Mandy Moore said of giving birth.
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018.
Oprah Says the Queen and Prince Philip Were Not the Royals Who Made Archie Skin Color Comments
Article
Meghan Markle said when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were "conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her Into World
Article
Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to son Edu in September, then announced this week that a newborn daughter joined the family.