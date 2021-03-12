Benjamin VanHoose

Writer, PEOPLE
Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster Was 'Annoyed' She Revealed Their Newborn Son's Name
Article
"It's the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep," the new mom says.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Tandem Nursing Son Edu and Newborn Daughter Lucía: 'Pass the Milk'
Article
The mom of six called herself a "very sleepy, yet happy guard" as she watched over her two babies napping.
Mandy Moore Recalls 'Harrowing' Birth of Newborn Son Gus: My Plans 'Went Out the Window'
Article
"I'm like 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," Mandy Moore said of giving birth.
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomes First Child, Sylvester Apollo, After 'Love-Filled' Birth
Article
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018.
Oprah Says the Queen and Prince Philip Were Not the Royals Who Made Archie Skin Color Comments
Article
Meghan Markle said when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were "conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her Into World
Article
Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to son Edu in September, then announced this week that a newborn daughter joined the family.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Sunday and Faith Make Rare Appearance at Golden Globes
Article
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters dressed up to join their parents for the rare appearance.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child
Article
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela.
Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son
Article
This is the sixth child for David Foster, who married Katharine McPhee in June 2019.
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Son August Harrison: 'Our Sweet Boy'
Article
"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," she says.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Welcome Their First Child, Daughter Sterling Skye
Article
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews have been dating since their teen years.
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Reveals the Sweet Way Her Baby Girl's Nickname Honors Late Father Steve Irwin
Article
"We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she says.
Anderson Cooper on Co-Parenting Son Wyatt and Living with Ex Benjamin Maisani: 'Weird but It Works'
Article
Anderson Cooper says his former partner is "such a great parent" to their son Wyatt Morgan, 9 months.
Chrissy Teigen Preps for Endometriosis Surgery on What Would Have Been Week of Son Jack's Arrival
Article
She says she's feeling "a bit off" since "my little Jack would have been born this week."
Kellan Lutz’s Pregnant Wife Brittany Gonzales Reflects on Previous Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Were Broken’
Article
Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales are expecting a "rainbow baby girl" after suffering a previous pregnancy loss at 6 months.
Sofia Vergara's Ex Nick Loeb Loses Appeal in Ongoing Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos
Article
The pair did IVF together prior to their broken engagement in 2014.
Halsey Had a Difficult Journey to Pregnancy: Here's Everything She Said About Her Miscarriage
Article
The singer revealed Wednesday that she's pregnant.
'Surprise!' Halsey Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Love This Mini Human Already'
Article
The singer previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage.
Biden's Grandkids Joined at White House After Inauguration—and Baby Beau Danced with President
Article
President Joe Biden held his grandson Beau while dancing along to Demi Lovato's performance of "Lovely Day"
Hunter Biden Named His Now-8½-Month-Old Son Beau, Honoring His Late Brother
Article
Hunter Biden and wife Melissa Cohen welcomed a son in late March.
U.S. Teen Jailed for Breaching Quarantine in Cayman Islands Admits 'I Deserved It'
Article
"It was a selfish decision," said Skylar Mack, who served 32 days in jail for breaking COVID quarantine protocols while traveling to the Cayman Islands.
Vanessa Kirby Watched Stranger in Labor to Portray Home Birth in Pieces of a Woman
Article
The actress plays an expecting mother who loses her baby during a botched home birth.
Rachel Zoe Says She's 'Shattered and Numb' After Son Skyler, 9½, Falls 40 Feet from Ski Lift
Article
"The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I've ever known," she says, recounting the scary situation.
Ohio Parents Face Charges After Renting Party Bus for Teen's Birthday, Breaking COVID Protocol
Article
Police say officers broke up fights and observed public health violations among the 60 kids.
Dr. Jill Biden Says Women’s Accomplishments Should Be Celebrated After WSJ Op-Ed Advising She Drop 'Dr.'
Article
Michelle Obama showed her support for the incoming first lady after the op-ed — which The Wall Street Journal defended as "fair comment" — received major backlash.
