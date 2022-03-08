Belle: University Chancellor
12 Home Remedies for Sunburns
Video
Is your child suffering from pain and inflammation after a sunburn? From aloe vera to baking soda, these natural sunburn remedies can help soothe their symptoms.
Room-by-Room Fire Hotspots
Article
These are the top fire-starters in each room of the house. Keep this room-specific advice in mind to better safeguard your family.
When Your Child Is Skinny
Article
At a time when one in three kids weighs too much, an inability to pack on pounds might seem like a minor issue. But some slender children have health concerns of their own.
Babies and Antibiotics
Article
When should you give antibiotics to babies? And are they safe to give to your little one?
5 Tricky Baby Care Tasks Explained
Article
Ease into daunting aspects of baby care with these expert tips. You'll master these common-yet-complicated tasks in no time.
Best Toys for Babies With Down Syndrome
Gallery
These fun toys will help encourage your baby with Down syndrome's development.
10 Children's Books That Help Explain Divorce
Article
A great story can help your kids make sense of what's happening when parents split up — and the complex emotions they're feeling. Consider reading one of these books about divorce with your kiddos.
How to Organize Your Life with Twin Babies
Article
Life with newborn twins can be less chaotic when you use these tried-and-true tips from moms like you.
How to Answer Kids' Questions About Divorce
Article
Your kids will have plenty of questions about this big change in their family life. Here's how to answer them.
Give Your Bones a Lift
Article
Osteoporosis sounds like an old-lady disease. But women of all ages should pay attention to it.
Brace Yourself: The Facts About Dental Braces for Kids
Article
Your kid's dentist will probably suggest a trip to the orthodontist. Brush up on the facts before you go.
Got Kids. Need Sitter.
Article
How to find a babysitter you'd trust with your child, any night of the week.
Look Who's Laughing
Article
Making your child giggle isn't just fun and games. It's also a great way to help him learn.
How to Talk to Your Child About Losing Weight
Article
Does your child need to lose weight? We'll help you talk about it without hurting her feelings.
