Aviva Patz

These outrageous, embarrassing, hilarious details about sex during pregnancy were reported by none other than the experts: you. Brace yourself for some serious pregnant sex confessions.
Advertisement
Want to keep using sex toys during pregnancy? Good news: There are plenty of safe ways your naughty novelties can enhance pregnancy sex.
When it's smart to say no -- to protect your baby and yourself.
Use our primer on personal lubricants to keep sex comfortable and safe during pregnancy.
Dispelling common myths about sex during pregnancy.
A trimester-by-trimester guide to getting busy during pregnancy.
Failure Is an Option
Article
A little disappointment can actually benefit your child -- as long as you teach him how to bounce back from it and cope with failure.
Advertisement