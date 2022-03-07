Aviva Patz
13 Pregnant Sex Stories We Couldn't Make Up If We Tried
Article
These outrageous, embarrassing, hilarious details about sex during pregnancy were reported by none other than the experts: you. Brace yourself for some serious pregnant sex confessions.
Advertisement
How to (Safely) Use Sex Toys During Pregnancy
Article
Want to keep using sex toys during pregnancy? Good news: There are plenty of safe ways your naughty novelties can enhance pregnancy sex.
Should You Stop Having Sex During Pregnancy?
Video
When it's smart to say no -- to protect your baby and yourself.
Lube and Pregnancy Sex: What's Safe, What's Not
Article
Use our primer on personal lubricants to keep sex comfortable and safe during pregnancy.
Can His Penis Hurt the Baby?
Video
Dispelling common myths about sex during pregnancy.
What Pregnancy Sex Is Really Like
Article
A trimester-by-trimester guide to getting busy during pregnancy.
Failure Is an Option
Article
A little disappointment can actually benefit your child -- as long as you teach him how to bounce back from it and cope with failure.
Advertisement
Failure Is an Option
Article
A little disappointment can actually benefit your child -- as long as you teach him how to bounce back from it and cope with failure.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com