Ashley Boucher
Meghan Markle Says Palace Had an ‘Active Role’ in ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods’ About Her and Prince Harry
Article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview in which "there is no subject that's off-limits."
Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo with Her 2 Teenage Sons: 'It’s So Crazy How Time Flies'
Article
Britney Spears is mom to sons Jayden, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to 'Haters' Who Criticized Family Photo with 'Many Unkind Comments'
Article
"If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen," the Fuller House star wrote on Facebook.
New Mom of 2 Dies from Coronavirus Nearly 3 Weeks After Giving Birth to Son During Induced Labor
Article
Erika Becerra, 33, died on December 3.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Americans Who Want Coronavirus Vaccine Should Be Able to Get One by April
Article
If approved by the FDA, a vaccine could begin getting distributed in December.
MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dies of Rare Form of Cancer 3 Years After Parents' Deaths
Article
"Ben will always be our superhero," the 14-year-old's uncle Anthony Edwards said.
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photos from When She Showed Sasha and Malia Obama Around the White House
Article
It's been 12 years since the Bush family welcomed the Obamas to show them around their new home.
Chrissy Teigen Shares the Sweet Way Daughter Luna Honored Baby Jack as Family Receives His Ashes
Article
"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," the cookbook author wrote on Instagram Monday.
Grimes Reveals Her 5-Month-Old Son with Elon Musk Is 'Into Radical Art': 'He Just Actually Is'
Article
The singer and the tech entrepreneur welcomed son X AE A-Xii in May.
Baby at Center of Legal Battle Over Whether to Continue Life Support Dies After Going Home with Family
Article
Nick Torres, 10 months, was declared brain dead on September 30.
The Challenge's Ashley Cain Reveals 2-Month-Old Daughter Has 'Rare and Aggressive Form' of Leukemia
Article
"Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Suffer Pregnancy Loss: 'We Will Always Love You'
Article
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram Wednesday.
Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting Their First Child: 'Small Detour to the Wedding'
Article
The longtime couple got engaged earlier this month.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, His Wife and Daughters, 4 and 2, Test Positive for COVID-19
Article
"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family," the star said in an Instagram video Wednesday.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Bump: 'Look at This Third Baby S—'
Article
Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together.
Pregnant Pedestrian Killed by Suspected DUI Driver, Baby Critical Condition After Emergency C-Section
Article
Disneyland employee Yesenia Aguilar, 23, was described as "a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend."
Florida Elementary School Student's Mother Shot and Killed During Zoom Class as Teacher Watches
Article
The 10-year-old girl's computer was hit by a bullet as she began her first day of school.
Usain Bolt Shares Adorable First Photos of Daughter and Reveals Her Impressive Name
Article
Usain Bolt gave his daughter an Olympic-inspired name.
Roughly 300 Teens Exposed to Coronavirus After Attending ‘Pong Fest’ Party in Texas Town, Confirms Mayor
Article
"We need anyone that went to that party to isolate for 14 days," Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said.
Myka Stauffer Breaks Silence After Controversy Over Placing Son, Whom She Adopted, with New Family
Article
"I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me, for this I was naive, foolish, and arrogant," the YouTuber said in a statement.
YouTuber Myka Stauffer Reveals She 'Rehomed' Her Son Who Has Autism 2 Years After She Adopted Him
Article
"Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent," Myka Stauffer said in a YouTube video.
Melissa Etheridge Speaks Out After Her Son Beckett's Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Article
"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," says the singer.
Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Co-Parenting His Son Wyatt With Ex
Article
"If more people love my son and are in his life, I'm all for that," the journalist told Howard Stern.
Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name – and the New Mom Is Not Impressed
Article
"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit," Grimes shot back at the Tesla founder, who pointed out a typo in her explanation of their son's name.
Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate: 'I Am Beyond Happy'
Article
The host introduced the world to Wyatt Morgan Cooper on Thursday night.
