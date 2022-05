Janelle Monáe attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

More Black Celebs Are Coming Out and Showing Us How To Support the Queer Folks in Our Families Article

As a Black nonbinary person, seeing Monae come out on Red Table Talk and seeing their mother express unconditional love was validating. Here's how other Black families can also support their queer loved ones.