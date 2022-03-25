Antwon Chavis
Antwon Chavis
Antwon Chavis, M.D.
Antwon Chavis, M.D., is the assistant professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. He has experience providing comprehensive and evidence-based medical services to children from birth through adolescence. This has included, but is not limited to, guidance on physical growth and development, as well as mental health. Dr. Chavis has a particular interest in African American and minority health, autism and other developmental conditions, LGBTQ health, and adoption/foster care. As an educator, he has been involved in medical education at all levels, from high school students to pre-clinical medical students to resident trainees.