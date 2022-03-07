Anne Zachry
6 Types of Preschool Programs
Video
Reggio Emilia, Montessori, Waldorf—the preschool options seem endless. Here's how to choose a preschool program and philosophy that works for your child.
Advertisement
8 Questions to Ask When Looking at Preschools
Article
Selecting a preschool that is a good fit for your child can be exciting as well as overwhelming. As a parent, you want to be confident that you decide on the right program, but how do you make the best choice? Here are some specific questions that parents should ask at any type of preschool.
Before Starting Preschool: What Your Kids Should Know
Article
Potty training isn't the only skill your child may need to know before heading to preschool. Here are a few important things you should consider before committing to a preschool.
How to Prepare Your Child for Preschool
Article
Starting preschool is a big step for a child, and parents can play an essential role in preparing their little one for this new experience. Here are a few simple strategies to ensure a smooth transition.
Teaching Preschoolers to Use Scissors
Article
Little hands can develop fine motor skills by learning the proper way to cut paper.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com