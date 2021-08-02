The rise of "one and done," only-child families in the United States is largely due to skyrocketing child care costs. At this rate, can working parents even afford to...work?
Advertisement
Annalise Mabe is a writer from Tampa, Florida. She is completing her MFA at the University of South Florida where she writes nonfiction, poetry, and comics. ... She was a finalist for the december Curt Johnson Prose Award judged by Eula Biss and currently serves as a nonfiction editor for Sweet: A Literary Confection.