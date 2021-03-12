Anna Halkidis
The World Health Organization Encourages Skin-to-Skin Contact After Birth, Even During the Pandemic
Parents around the world are being deprived of kangaroo care, which the WHO says is critical to prevent infant death and lifelong health complications.
Parent Guide Helps Asian Families Address Racism During the Pandemic
As reports of attacks against Asian Americans soar, experts offer help to parents navigating conversations about racism and xenophobia with their kids.
These Are the Best and Worst States for Children During the Pandemic, According to a New Report
The pandemic has affected all families across the country, but a new report has found disparities based on socioeconomic status, race, and location.
Barbie Releases Eleanor Roosevelt Doll in Time For International Women's Day
The company hopes to 'inspire the next generation of changemakers' with the doll of the former first lady and a new digital series.
The Pandemic is Leading to a Decrease in Common Illnesses Among Kids, Here's What Pediatricians Say We Can Learn From It
With safety measures in place to prevent COVID-19, doctors are seeing a much calmer respiratory season. One child has died from the flu this season compared to a record number last season. Experts explain what that means and what parents should pay attention to.
Yes, You Should Go to the Dentist During the COVID Pandemic and Same Goes for Your Kids
Many families are skipping out on their dentist appointments during the pandemic. But experts say kids shouldn't miss getting their teeth checked. Here's why.
Justin Baldoni on Caregiving: 'The Economy Cannot Function Without the Unpaid Labor of Mothers'
The actor, director, and dad of two explores male caregiving in new limited series Man Enough to Care and works hard to change the conversation on masculinity.
Parents Are Almost Twice as Likely to Start a Side Hustle, And Not Just For Money
A new survey found parents with kids under 18 were more likely to start a side gig for reasons other than just making money.
Kids Benefit More When Parents Step Back And Let Them Take the Lead
It's easy to want to jump in and help your kid finish an activity. But, according to new research, parents aren't doing them any favors when taking over.
These 5 Activities May Boost Your Family’s IQ
People have been picking up new hobbies to stay occupied during the pandemic. These ones may be making you smarter, according to a new report.
The Pandemic is Forcing Hopeful Parents to Change Their Adoption Plans
Agencies across the country have seen a decrease in adoptions because of COVID-19. It's another hurdle hopeful parents are being forced to navigate.
Child Care Costs Have Risen More Than 40 Percent During the Pandemic, Report Finds
Child care prices have skyrocketed amid the pandemic leaving many parents struggling more than ever before.
More Than 9,000 Children Are Estimated to Have Died in Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland, According to New Report
A six-year investigation revealed shocking findings in Ireland's mother and baby homes, which were mainly run by the Catholic Church. It brings attention to the country's "misogynistic culture."
Fewer Babies Are Expected to Be Born in 2021 Because of the Pandemic
Jokes swirled that couples forced to stay home during the pandemic would lead to a baby boom. The reality? There will likely be hundreds of thousands of fewer births this year, according to people's Googling trends as well as a recent report. Here's what that means.
Gabrielle Union's Note to Parents Everywhere: 'Needing Help Does Not Make You Weak'
Like all parents, actress and mom Gabrielle Union has found herself struggling during the pandemic. But she's learned her biggest parenting lessons through it.
New Study Sparks Backlash in the Autism Community, With Twitter Users Calling It 'Despicable' for Its Treatment of Children
Article
A new study looking at fear and toddlers with autism has been at the center of controversy because people believe researchers have taken it too far. Here's what you need to know.
Hilaria Baldwin Says 3 is the Trickiest Age to Parent: ‘They Have Such Complicated Emotions’
The mom and fitness expert opens up about giving birth during the pandemic, raising five kids under 7, and how she's brushing off the mom-shamers.
Here's How to Celebrate the Holidays Safely This Year, According to the CDC
Article
Staying home is the safest option. But as millions of Americans plan to travel for the 2020 holidays, the CDC offers advice on how to stay as safe as possible.
Christina Aguilera Is All For Her Kids Gaming Through the Pandemic: 'It Gives Them That Interaction They Need'
A lifelong Nintendo fan, Christina Aguilera has passed her love for video games on to her two kids. And it's been a positive tool for the entire family during the pandemic. 
Despite Financial Hardships on Families, Independent School Interest is on the Rise During the Pandemic
A new survey finds thousands of students have their eyes on nonpublic schools and attention for them is growing. Experts weigh in on why and whether or not these schools guarantee an Ivy League future.
Dads Are Taking Way More Time for Themselves Than Moms, New Survey Finds
Moms are not taking enough time for self-care each week. Here's why that needs to change—and a few simple tips to make it happen.
New Hello Kitty Line of Dolls and Collectibles Leans Into Our Millennial Love of Nostalgia
Calling all Hello Kitty fans! Parents can share memories of their childhood with their kids thanks to a new fun and colorful line.
This Dad Is On a 50-Mile Mission to Destigmatize Male Infertility and Help Other Parents Conceive
Article
Brian Mazza and wife Chloe Melas-Mazza have been open about their difficult journey to parenthood through IVF. That’s why the fitness entrepreneur is now running to raise money for other hopeful parents’ fertility treatments.
Vanessa Lachey Cooks With Her Kids to Keep Her Family Close During the Pandemic: ‘Let Them Make a Mess!’
Article
For Vanessa Lachey, cooking is her family’s “love language.” Here, the mom of three shares their adventures in the kitchen and how she plans to make the holidays special this year.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Doesn't Worry If Her Kids Are Behind in Math and Reading Because of Virtual Learning: 'Being Flexible is a Life Skill That Will Serve Them Better'
Article
The actress and mom of two talks distance learning with her kids and teaching them to be grateful this Thanksgiving and beyond.
