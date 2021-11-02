Angela Anagnost-Repke

Angela Anagnost-Repke is a writer and writing instructor dedicated to raising two empathetic children. She hopes that her graduate degrees in English and counseling help her do just that. Since the pandemic, Angela and her family have been rejuvenated by nature and moved to northern Michigan to allow the waves of Lake Michigan to calm their spirits. She is currently at-work on her nonfiction parenting book, Wild Things by Nature: How an Unscientific Parent Can Give Nature to Their Wild Things. 
Centering Pregnancy is a Method That Puts Mom Front and Center in Childbirth: Here's Why We Need it Everywhere
Video
Centering Pregnancy is changing traditional prenatal care by giving pregnant people the help and support they need. And statistics show just how beneficial it is, especially for people of color.
Late Talkers Have More Tantrums, According to New Study
Article
Children who can say 50 or fewer words by age 2 are more likely to have frequent severe temper tantrums.
Parents Abuse Kid Athletes Just As Much as Coaches and It Needs to Stop
Article
As a mom of an athlete, news that professional runner Mary Cain was emotionally and physically abused by famous coach Alberto Salazar didn’t surprise me. What shocks me though is that we continue to encourage this type of “coaching” even from parents.
