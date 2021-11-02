Angela Anagnost-Repke

Centering Pregnancy is a Method That Puts Mom Front and Center in Childbirth: Here's Why We Need it Everywhere
Video
Centering Pregnancy is changing traditional prenatal care by giving pregnant people the help and support they need. And statistics show just how beneficial it is, especially for people of color.
Advertisement
Children who can say 50 or fewer words by age 2 are more likely to have frequent severe temper tantrums.
Mary Cain reacts after finishing in second place in the senior women's 1500-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa, June 22, 2013.
As a mom of an athlete, news that professional runner Mary Cain was emotionally and physically abused by famous coach Alberto Salazar didn’t surprise me. What shocks me though is that we continue to encourage this type of “coaching” even from parents.