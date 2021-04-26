Andy Crump

I didn't know how much my introversion impacted my role as a stay-at-home dad until COVID-19. With rarely any breaks to recharge, I am more wiped out than ever. But now, I'm finding new ways to cope while staying at home with a 10-month-old.
Advertisement
Moms are famous for their 'squads' of parent friends they lean on when the proverbial hits the fan. Turns out, dads need these support networks just as much as moms and I learned that the hard way.
My depression hit me badly one night while I was feeding my newborn daughter. That moment I realized how much I need to take care of my mental health in order to be a better dad.
I thought after my daughter was born I'd for sure be one of those men who developed a dad bod. But parenthood had a completely different effect on me and it made me realize why that dad bod narrative is a problem.