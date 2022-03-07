Andrea Stanley

As a new parent, treating yourself is probably the last thing on your mind—but if you can swing it, here are some splurges that will make your life easier (and that are totally worth the investment).
Wondering how to help a friend who just had a baby? Here's exactly what she needs from you right now.
If the thought of helping your child with his afterschool assignments makes you nervous, we have the tips to help you tackle tough topics.
If your little one is getting ready to take a bite out of his babyhood by starting to feed himself, here's some food for thought about what to expect with this exciting milestone.
The day will come when your toddler wants to dress herself (and it will happen long before the teenage years). But before she wants to leave the house dressed in cowboy boots and tutus, here's what you need to know about her developing sense of style.
When Do Toddlers Start Talking?
Article
Look who's talking now -- or at least will be very soon. If you're wondering when your babbling tot will turn those coos and cries into mamas and dadas, here's what to expect when it comes to her language development.
When Do Toddlers Start Running?
Article
If your toddler is on the run or you think he will be soon, here's what you need to know about your dashing dynamo.
