Amy Palanjian

Roasted veggies are naturally sweet, so babies and toddlers tend to love their flavor. Here's a step-by-step guide to simple roasting, plus tips for making sure that the final texture is easy for your little one to manage.
During the 11th month, your baby might start to seem much older and more capable. Here are some of the milestones you might see this month as your baby continues to make strides in his physical abilities.
Where did the time go? During the 12th month, your baby will start to seem more like a toddler than a baby -- because he almost is! Here's what you might see on display this month as Baby approaches his first birthday.