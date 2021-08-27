Amelia Edelman is a travel writer, poet, and the Deputy Editor of Meredith's Finance Desk, spearheading personal finance content across sites such as Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens, and Health. She was formerly an editor at Refinery29 and SheKnows, where she created the Mom Voyage series of city guides for globetrotting families. She was born in NYC and moved to East Nashville in 2016 with her son. You can follow her travels on Instagram at @ameliaearoundtheworld.