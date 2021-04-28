Amber Leventry
Explaining Nonbinary: How to Talk to Kids About Gender
Video
Gender isn’t limited to boys and girls, so it’s time to break the habit of assuming people must be one or the other. The best place to start? Teaching the right concepts to our children.
My Daughter's Tantrums Weren't Stubbornness, They Were Symptoms of Sensory Processing Disorder
Video
I thought my 6-year-old was just defiant and throwing tantrums when it was time to get dressed—especially in the winter. As it turns out she has sensory processing disorder. Here's how I'm helping her deal with it.
Trans and Nonbinary People Can Be Pregnant Too
Article
When talking about reproduction, reproductive rights, and gynecological health, transgender folks deserve the same inclusive and affirming care as cisgender folks. That starts with language.
Sleepovers in the Age of Gender Diversity: The Parents Guide
Article
As our society advances to be more aware and respectful of the gender spectrum, parents are trying to figure out ways to include their children's diverse group of friends.
