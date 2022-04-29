Amanda Smith

Amanda Smith is an Australian freelance journalist, cultural commentator, and copywriter. She lives just outside New York City. Her work is found in Business Insider, VICE, News Corp, Singapore Airlines, Travel+Leisure, and Food&Wine.
Why Chosen Families Are Essential to LGBTQIA+ Parents and Their Children
Article
Many queer people grew up without seeing themselves reflected in their world. Today, LGBTQIA+ parents are intentionally raising their kids in and around queer communities.
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com